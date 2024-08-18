Boston Dominican Parade and Festival held in Franklin Park

The Dominican House of Culture in Boston INC. will be celebrating the Dominican Parade and Festival in Boston on Sunday.

The event will be held in Franklin Park and will feature great music, live entertainment, lots of dancing and delicious food.

The event begins with a parade from Center Street in Jamaica Plain to Franklin Park.