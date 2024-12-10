Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester shooting

A person was shot Monday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

The shooting took place on Devon Street. Police were called to the scene just before 10:30 p.m.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, and the Boston Police Department's homicide unit is involved in the investigation.

There was no word on any arrests.

No further information was immediately available.