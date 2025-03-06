Person hurt in Dorchester shooting, officers searching for suspects

A person was hurt in Dorchester during a shooting on Wednesday, according to Boston police, who said they are searching for suspects involved in the incident.

The injuries to the person who was wounded are not life-threatening, police said. A spokesman clarified that the person was hurt while trying to avoid the gunfire.

They didn't immediately have more details about the incident near the intersection of Erie and Ellington streets, close to Franklin Park. The intersection was closed off, with a large number of evidence markers surrounded by police tape.

Police cruisers were seen at several locations in the area, including near an MBTA Commuter Rail station — it wasn't immediately clear if they were connected to the shooting investigation.

