‘It's very scary': Stabbing in Boston's Downtown Crossing prompts safety concerns

So far, there have been 149 non-domestic aggravated assaults in the Downtown Crossing neighborhood this year, already surpassing last year's total of 127, according to the Boston Regional Intelligence Center

By Oscar Margain

A spike in crime is causing concern about the safety of Boston's Downtown Crossing.

The latest incident was a stabbing Wednesday morning.

City Councilor Ed Flynn is sounding the alarm and recommending that events that have already received permits in the Boston Common be canceled because he believes the area is just too unsafe.

His comments follow a stabbing on Winter Place near Washington Street, where a man suffered injuries to his arm and his back.

Calvin Spencer, 33, was arrested at the Andrew T stop in South Boston after he was caught on security cameras leaving a knife on the platform of the Downtown Crossing station.

There have been 149 non-domestic aggravated assaults in the Downtown Crossing neighborhood this year, already surpassing last year's total of 127, according to the Boston Regional Intelligence Center.

Robberies and attempted robberies are up, as well. There have been 80 so far this year, while there were 75 all of last year.

"Over the last six months, we have seen a dramatic increase in public safety challenges, quality of life issues, neighborhood concerns," said Flynn.

"It's very scary. I walked by like the caution tape on my way to work today. I really feel like Boston is overall a safe city but definitely very alarming," said Emily McLaughlin, works in Downtown Crossing.

Spencer will be arraigned Thursday in Boston Municipal Court, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

