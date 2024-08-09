Boston

Person stabbed in Boston's Downtown Crossing

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Boston police said

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A person was stabbed in Boston's Downtown Crossing, police said Friday.

The incident happened at about 6:10 a.m. on Summer Street, according to Boston police, who said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No arrests have been made.

The stabbing remains under investigation.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

More Boston news

2024 Paris Olympics 8 hours ago

Team USA thrills with comeback win as Celtics fans question Tatum's benching

Los Angeles 10 hours ago

Serial sexual assault suspect with ties to Boston area arrested after police chase in LA

Kendra Lara 19 hours ago

Ex-Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara pleads guilty to 1 charge in JP crash

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us