Person stabbed in Boston's Downtown Crossing

A person was stabbed in Boston's Downtown Crossing, police said Friday.

The incident happened at about 6:10 a.m. on Summer Street, according to Boston police, who said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The stabbing remains under investigation.