Boston Driver Severely Injured When 2 Trucks Crash in Kittery, Maine

Police say a box truck was traveling southbound on the turnpike and struck a fully loaded cement truck from behind at Mile 1

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man was seriously injured after two trucks crashed in Kittery, Maine, on Thursday morning, officials said.

A box truck that was traveling southbound on the Maine Turnpike rear-ended a fully loaded cement truck near the New Hampshire border, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The box truck's driver, Boston resident Manuel Depina-Gonolves, 22, was severely injured in the crash and had to be extricated from cab of the truck, authorities said. The cement truck's driver was not injured.

Authorities shared images of the badly damaged box truck.

One southbound lane of the highway was closed but it was later re-opened, officials said.

