Boston drivers have had their fill of potholes

It's a tough season for potholes.

There are some big craters out there, and it can cost drivers thousands of dollars in repair work.

Scott Nou was driving on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston's South End this week when he came face to face with a big pothole in the roadway.

"Came out of nowhere," he said.

Next thing he knew, there was a big thud.

"It was the loudest sound I ever heard," said Nou.

And it came with a huge price tag: $3,800 in repairs for all the damage to his Toyota Camry's control arm, engine mount, tire and radiator.

"I had to pay for a rental, Uber, out of pocket costs, unplanned costs," he said.

It's not uncommon for a pothole to cause big problems.

Robert Shklyar at World Auto Body says this has been a particularly rough season.

"It's definitely worse than the past couple of winters we have had," said Shklyar. "It's pretty bad, we've been seeing a good amount of bent rims, tire damage, suspension damage."