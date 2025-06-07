This fundraiser bikes on Dunkin', because ‘There's nothing more Boston than Dunkin'

Adam Bigelow spent Friday biking to 92 Dunkin’ locations in Greater Boston, all for a very important cause.

Bigelow did it all to raise money and awareness for the autoimmune disorder multiple sclerosis.

“There’s nothing more Boston than Dunkin’. So I thought, why not bike to every Dunkin’ to raise awareness?” Bigelow said.

The cause is personal to him. Bigelow’s girlfriend was diagnosed with MS last summer and he’ll be biking in the Bike MS charity ride later this month.

“I wanted to raise money for that and thought it would be really fun to do some sort of publicity stunt,” he added.

He started his roughly 80-mile route in East Boston at 4:30 a.m. By 10 a.m., after stops at the Logan airport Dunkin' and plenty of others, he had already surpassed his $5,000 fundraising goal.

“It’s so cool to see that everyone’s been donating today. Every dollar counts,” Bigelow said.

His route then took him to Charlestown, through Downtown Boston, the Seaport and South Boston, before heading south through Dorchester and Hyde Park. He turned north through West Roxbury, Roslindale and Jamaica Plain and continued through the South End, Back Bay, Fenway, Allston and Brighton. His last stop was in Chestnut Hill, where he said Dunkin’ had a surprise planned for him.

At several Dunkin’ locations, employees cheered for Bigelow and held signs showing their support.

“I have a very close friend, a cousin, that has MS,” said Dean Alepede, a franchise owner. “So I know the disease, how debilitating it can be. So that’s why I support what he’s doing and I wish him the best.”

It was also National Donut Day, so Bigelow ate a munchkin at every single location. That’s more than 5,000 calories!

“The munchkins are maybe starting to take a toll, but it’s all for a good cause, so we’re gonna push through,” said Bigelow at his 49th location.

He documented his ride on social media for his more than 20,000 Instagram followers and took a picture at each stop.

The last Dunkin’ on his route closed at 7 p.m., so he knew time was of the essence. By his estimate, he couldn’t spend more than five minutes at each location. As he passed the halfway mark, he reflected on the impact of journey.

“The fact that the community is banding together behind it and supporting it means a lot to me,” Bigelow said.