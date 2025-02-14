Boston educators ‘stand out' as contract negotiations between union and city continue

The Boston Teachers Union continues contract negotiations and Boston educators and their allies are making their demands heard.

Educators and supporters staged standouts at 11 different locations across the city on Thursday, including demonstrations in Charlestown, Mattapan and West Roxbury

The standouts call on the city to take meaningful action at the negotiating table that will ensure every student receives a high-quality education.

The union is pushing for better pay, better working conditions and more support to be able to teach all students equally efficiently. Some specific asks include targeted support for special education and ESL students and adequate wages for paraprofessionals.

In a statement posted to the union’s website Thursday, officials said they are nearing agreements with Boston public Schools on special education, transparency around hours of work, rates of pay, and working conditions in autonomous schools. They also noted deals are close on language concerning paraprofessional work hours and teacher salary credit.

Negotiations started in February 2024. Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said in January they have great respect for their educators and want to come to an agreement.

"We truly value our employees and their commitment and devotion to our students and their success. We will continue to work towards a new contract that provides teachers with the resources they need, increases pay for the lowest-wage workers, centers our highest-needs students, and strengthens outcomes for all our students," reads a statement on the Boston Public Schools website.