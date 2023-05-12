Boston Elementary School Staff Member Allegedly Involved in Fight at Lunch

A staff member at a school in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood "allegedly had a verbal and physical altercation" at lunch on Thursday, according to a letter sent to the school community.

The letter dated on Thursday from Mattahunt Elementary School Principal Walter Henderson said that the altercation was in the cafeteria "with members of the school community witnessing."

Boston Public Schools Safety Services responded to help, and an investigation has been launched by school leadership. Action will be taken if necessary, the letter said.

Students who saw what happened were encouraged to share concerns and ask questions at the end of the school day.

"The Mattahunt School, alongside the entire Boston Public Schools, is committed to fostering environments where all students feel safe, respected, and academically challenged," Henderson wrote in the letter. "While personnel matters are confidential, please know that all Boston Public Schools staff is held to the highest standards of professional conduct, and that misconduct is never tolerated.​"

A Boston City Council committee has a scheduled meeting on Friday at 2 p.m. to discuss safety in schools.