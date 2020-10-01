Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Boston ER Doc Warns of Second Coronavirus Surge, More Shutdowns

Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital, said in a series of tweets that he is concerned about the recent uptick in COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Boston emergency room doctor warned this week that if steps aren't taken now, Massachusetts could soon face a second coronavirus surge and another round of shutdowns.

Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital, said in a series of tweets that he is concerned about the recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state.

He also tagged Gov. Charlie Baker, and urged him to ban indoor dining immediately. If that doesn't happen, Faust said, cases could skyrocket and a full shutdown might be necessary.

Massachusetts has reported more than 2,400 new coronavirus cases and over 80 deaths in the past five days alone.

There have now been 9,242 confirmed deaths and 129,753 cases, according to the state Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 1%, higher than the 0.8% that had been seen in recent weeks.

The state's latest weekly data, including the updated community-level risk assessment map, shows 23 communities considered at the highest risk for transmitting COVID-19, up eight from last week.

More on COVID-19 in Massachusetts

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Boston, 10 Other Communities Added to Red Category on COVID-19 Map: What to Know

coronavirus 21 hours ago

Mass. Confirms 510 More Coronavirus Cases, 32 New Deaths

Among the changes is Boston moving into the red zone for the first time since the state started tracking the town-by-town data, something that Mayor Marty Walsh had been bracing for since last week.

Other than Boston, the other high-risk communities in Wednesday's report are Attleboro, Avon, Chelsea, Dracut, Everett, Framingham, Haverhill, Holliston, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Lynnfield, Marlborough, Methuen, Middleton, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Andover, Revere, Springfield, Winthrop and Worcester.

Faust's comments come at a time when Brigham and Women's Hospital is dealing with its own COVID-19 outbreak. According to the latest update from the hospital, 33 employees and 12 patients have tested positive in connection with a cluster at Braunwald Tower.

A coronavirus cluster, including 10 patients and staff members, has been identified at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, officials announced Thursday.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsBOSTONCOVID-19coronavirus in massachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us