Boston, Eversource Take Action After Dogs Shocked in Charlestown

The city of Boston and Eversource are taking action after at least two instances of dogs being shocked on a sidewalk in Charlestown.

An electric current has run through a metal plate at the corner of St. Martin and Bunker Hill streets, near a park, most recently last month.

"I avoid that corner at all costs because of it," said dog walker Jim Soltis Friday.

Boston is replacing metal hand-holes (smaller manholes) with composite ones, while Eversource will deploy two vehicles to scan for possible issues starting Monday.

"Approximately a-third of our frames and covers throughout the city have been converted to composite and the rest are steel frames and covers. They're not in immediate danger in any way, shape or form, but its obviously more conducive to electrical current," said Mike Dunaghy, the city's interim superintendent of street lighting.

That $30 million project is estimated to take about 10 years to complete.

A woman says her dog was shocked on the corner of Bunker Hill and St. Martin streets in Charlestown.