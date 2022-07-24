Boston Extends Heat Emergency Through Today, Health Experts Warn of Heat Exhaustion

Sunday marks day six of a heat wave that started last week, and it's expected to be the hottest day of them all.

Along with added measures from Boston EMS, the city of Boston has extended their heat emergency through today. Throughout the city, cooling centers are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 12 Boston Centers for Youth & Family.

Along with the cooling centers, more than 50 splash pads at parks and playgrounds will also be open.

Many health experts are advising that if you're going to go outside today, do so in the morning or in the early evening.

"It's about the amount of time that you're exposed to the heat, and then also what you're doing while you're in that heat, and also how hot it is outside," says Mark Maynard of Baylor Hospital.

Being outside in extreme heat for too long increases the risk of heat exhaustion. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Heavy Sweating

Cold, Pale, Clammy Skin

Dizziness and Headache

Muscle Cramps

Vomiting

Fainting

Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) says they have already seen an increase in calls for heat related emergencies, and have added two extra ambulances in response. Boston EMS says hydrating is an easy and effective way to reduce your risk of developing heat exhaustion.

Still, health experts say that the best way to fight the heat is to limit your time outside.