Man pleads guilty to killing woman in 2020 at hotel in Fenway

A Maine man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman found smothered to death on the floor of a Boston hotel room in March 2020, prosecutors said Friday.

Aaron Parsons, 47, was sentenced in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday to 14-16 years in prison after admitting manslaughter and having sex for a fee on May 30, according to the Suffolk Superior Court.

Parsons killed Sarah Dorany, 29, at the Verb Hotel in Fenway on March 11, 2020, according to prosecutors. She was found with a pillow over her face, her makeup apparently smudged on it, just after noon two days later.

Parsons told investigators he didn't remember anything between when he went to the bathroom at the popular restaurant Eastern Standard, where he'd arranged to meet Dorany, and four days later, when he woke up under a bridge near Cambridge's Fresh Pond, according to prosecutors.

But cameras captured the two walking into the lobby of the hotel — he had booked it for a hookup after dinner — about 8:20 p.m. on March 11, then him entering a T station nearby and getting back to his apartment in Revere about 30 minutes later, prosecutors said.

He stayed inside for about 20 minutes, then came back about three hours later, in new clothes. Parsons was later seen on video getting rid of his cellphone in Boston's Seaport, according to prosecutors.

He was arrested with the help of U.S. Marshals in August of 2020 in South Paris, Maine.

Family and friends of Dorany attended Parsons' sentencing hearing by Zoom, from Germany. In statements provided by prosecutors, her mother called Dorany's death "a loss for the world," and her younger sister described her as "a shining personality, a bright star, a real brave human being."