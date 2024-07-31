Boston

Person seriously injured in Boston shooting

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Their name wasn't released

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A person was seriously injured after being shot in Boston on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on Fernboro Street, Boston police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.


This article tagged under:

Boston
