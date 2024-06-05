Boston

SUV catches fire after crashing off road onto I-93 ramp in Boston

It wasn't immediately clear what happened or if anyone was hurt — photos showed a broken fence on a road above the crash scene

By Asher Klein

The scene of an apparent fiery car wreck on a highway ramp connected to I-93 in Boston on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

An SUV flipped over and caught fire near Interstate 93 in Boston on Wednesday, police confirmed.

Firefighters were seen spraying the charred wreck of the vehicle, which was on its roof, on a highway ramp next to train tracks by Widett Circle.

Above the wreck, at the end of the Massachusetts Avenue Connector, was a second crash scene.

The vehicle went off the road, through a barrier and onto a highway ramp from I-93 north to the Massachusetts Turnpike, state police confirmed. Highway ramps were closed amid the investigation into the fiery wreck.

Police couldn't confirm if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Firefighters spraying the charred wreckage of a vehicle in Boston by Widett Circle on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
Firefighters spraying the charred wreckage of a vehicle in Boston by Widett Circle on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
A broken fence above a fiery car wreck in Boston on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A broken fence above a fiery car wreck in Boston on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

BostonI-93
