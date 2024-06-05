SUV catches fire after crashing off road onto I-93 ramp in Boston

An SUV flipped over and caught fire near Interstate 93 in Boston on Wednesday, police confirmed.

Firefighters were seen spraying the charred wreck of the vehicle, which was on its roof, on a highway ramp next to train tracks by Widett Circle.

Above the wreck, at the end of the Massachusetts Avenue Connector, was a second crash scene.

The vehicle went off the road, through a barrier and onto a highway ramp from I-93 north to the Massachusetts Turnpike, state police confirmed. Highway ramps were closed amid the investigation into the fiery wreck.

Police couldn't confirm if anyone was hurt in the crash.

NBC10 Boston Firefighters spraying the charred wreckage of a vehicle in Boston by Widett Circle on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

NBC10 Boston A broken fence above a fiery car wreck in Boston on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.