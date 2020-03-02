Boston Fire Commissioner Finn Announces Retirement

Boston's longtime fire commissioner has announced he is retiring after more than three decades working for the department.

Commissioner Joseph Finn announced on Twitter Monday that his last day on the job would be March 12.

Finn, 56, served as the commissioner for 5-1/2 years after being named to the post by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. He had served as a firefighter for nearly 30 years prior to the appointment.

Finn tweeted that after his years of service, it was time to spend time with family while weighing other opportunities.

After 35+ yrs, the last 5 1/2 as Commissioner/Chief of Dept., I am retiring March 12th. It’s been my honor to lead & work with the dedicated uniform & civilian staff of the BFD. Tremendous support from Mayor @Marty_Walsh and a great, beneficial relationship with @Local_718 (1-3) pic.twitter.com/vLQvIHfDS9 — Commissioner JoeFinn (@ChiefJoeFinn) March 2, 2020

I’ll miss the great support we receive in the neighborhoods but know that the men & women who make up the BFD are the best; highly trained professionals who serve with distinction and compassion.Trucks & tools are nice but it’s Boots on the Ground that make our mission work (2-3) pic.twitter.com/r0BM6Hdq9R — Commissioner JoeFinn (@ChiefJoeFinn) March 2, 2020

Having risen through the ranks, it’s been a rewarding career though challenging at times. Now it is time to be with my family more but continuing on a part time basis in the fire service as I weigh several opportunities. Stay Safe and Protected. Thank You All. (3-3) pic.twitter.com/VufCZNNpWo — Commissioner JoeFinn (@ChiefJoeFinn) March 2, 2020

In a statement, Walsh thanked Finn for his years as a firefighter and said he plans to name Finn's successor in the "coming days."

"His steadfast commitment to the men and women of the fire department never wavered, and for that, the City of Boston is grateful," Walsh said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.