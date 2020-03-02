Local
Joseph Finn

Boston Fire Commissioner Finn Announces Retirement

Finn, who has worked for the department for 35 years, will retire on March 12

By Melissa Buja

NBC10 Boston

Boston's longtime fire commissioner has announced he is retiring after more than three decades working for the department.

Commissioner Joseph Finn announced on Twitter Monday that his last day on the job would be March 12.

Finn, 56, served as the commissioner for 5-1/2 years after being named to the post by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. He had served as a firefighter for nearly 30 years prior to the appointment.

Finn tweeted that after his years of service, it was time to spend time with family while weighing other opportunities.

In a statement, Walsh thanked Finn for his years as a firefighter and said he plans to name Finn's successor in the "coming days."

"His steadfast commitment to the men and women of the fire department never wavered, and for that, the City of Boston is grateful," Walsh said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

