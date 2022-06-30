Boston Fire Department Getting New Commissioner Friday

Boston is getting a new fire commissioner Friday.

Paul Burke, a 32-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department, begins as its commissioner Friday, Mayor Michelle Wu announced, calling him in a statement a "trusted leader."

Burke has been the deputy chief in charge of all of the department's vehicles and buildings, as well as the technical rescue district chief.

"It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department," Burke said. "I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city."

Burke is from Roslindale and graduated from Boston Public Schools and the University of Massachusetts.

His predecessor, Commissioner John "Jack" Dempsey, was appointed in 2020.