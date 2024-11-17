Boston Fire knocks down blaze at multi-family home in Dorchester

Firefighters in Boston battled a blaze early Sunday morning in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.

Boston Fire says they responded to a fire at a multi-family home on 147 Draper Street at around 12:05 a.m.

The fire had burned through the roof of the building but has since been knocked down, preventing it from spreading to adjacent homes, according to Boston Fire.

Authorities say damages are estimated at $350,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.