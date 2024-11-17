Dorchester

Boston Fire knocks down blaze at multi-family home in Dorchester

Authorities say damages are estimated at $350,000.

By Irvin Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters in Boston battled a blaze early Sunday morning in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.

Boston Fire says they responded to a fire at a multi-family home on 147 Draper Street at around 12:05 a.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The fire had burned through the roof of the building but has since been knocked down, preventing it from spreading to adjacent homes, according to Boston Fire.

Authorities say damages are estimated at $350,000.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Dorchester Nov 13

Home goes up in flames in Dorchester, firefighter injured

Boston Jun 15

Fire rips through multiple buildings in Dorchester

This article tagged under:

DorchesterBoston Fire Department
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us