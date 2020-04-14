Boston Firefighter Injured in Apartment Fire

A Boston firefighter was taken to the hospital to get treatment for minor injuries after responding to a Brighton apartment fire.

The Boston Fire Department got the call at approximately 1:45 a.m. with heavy smoke showing from a four-story occupied multi-apartment building at 123 Sutherland Rd Brighton.

The fire was on the fire floor and contained to one apartment but others were damaged. Officials estimate there is about $100,000 worth of damages.

A number of people are displaced, which building management is helping with. BFD-FIU are working to determine the cause of the fire.