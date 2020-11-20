Garage Fire Spreads to Multi-Family Home in Dorchester

The Boston Fire Department rushed to Dorchester Friday morning to douse flames that started in a carriage house and spread to two other buildings.

The flames engulfed a carriage house before spreading to porches on the back of a three family home around 5:25 a.m., according to the department. The three-alarm fire broke out at 32 and 36 Robinson Street.

Nine people self evacuated along with three pet cats. No children were in the building. The smoke detectors did activate.

Crews are still on scene working on hot spots.

Officials are estimating about a million dollars worth of damage. The cause of the fire remains unclear and is under investigation.

Robinson Street was shutdown between Montello Street and Mount Ida Road. Westville Street was shutdown as well.