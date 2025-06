Boston firefighters are battling a house fire in Jamaica Plain on Monday morning.

Around 10:40 a.m., the fire department said they arrived at a home on Round Hill Street to find fire and smoke blowing our the second floor window of a multi-family home. Additional fire crews were immediately called to the scene.

At approximately 10:40 companies arrived to fire blowing out of the 2nd floor window in multi family home on Round Hill st JP. A 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/mCJBTmzKYA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 3, 2025

No further details were immediately available.