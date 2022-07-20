Boston Firefighters Knock Down Flames in Multi-Family Home During Extreme Heat

Firefighters knocked down a blaze in a multi-family home in Boston Wednesday, working in the extreme heat.

The Boston Fire Department said they were called to the home on Jersey Street Wednesday afternoon in the city's Fenway neighborhood. The fire started on the top floor and was contained to that unit.

As they worked to contain the fire crews had to rotate due to the weather. Boston is seeing temperatures in the 90s Wednesday.

The fire was knocked down and no injuries have been reported, though the damage is estimated to be around $125,000. Four people are displaced.

No other details were immediately available.