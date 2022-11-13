Boston Firefighters Union Sues State Over Civil Service Exam

Boston Firefighters found out the state was canceling civil service exams less than a week before they were supposed to take them. The exams determine promotions for lieutenants, captains and other leadership positions.

The move comes after a judge’s recent ruling on a 2009 lawsuit that found police promotional exams discriminate against minority employees. The state’s Human Resources Division subsequently canceled this month’s exam for firefighters. State officials telling the Boston Globe that the division is refunding all administrative fees related to the test and is working with cities and towns on staffing needs.

But the union argues that police exams have nothing to do with firefighters. And now they’re suing the state, trying to force it to bring the tests back immediately. The union president is calling this an urgent threat to public safety.

“Our concern is as the representatives and as the protectors of public safety we need help to do our job. We need help to keep the citizens of Boston safe.” said Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon.

Union leaders plan to meet with the civil service department Monday.