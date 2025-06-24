Boston Fish Pier has rich history, but should it be designated as landmark?

For over 100 years, the Boston Fish Pier has anchored the Seaport District.

Expensive condominium complexes and coffee shops are sprouting all around, but the daily arrival and departure of fishing boats never ceases.

"We're in the middle of Boston and we have a working fish pier," said Steve Gennodie, owner of Rocky Neck Fish. "You can't find that in the U.S."

"To have this piece of history in the middle of it is pretty special," said Michele Stump, executive director of East Meets West Catering.

The city is reportedly considering adding the Boston Fish Pier as a landmark, but opponents are quick to point out the pier is already on the National Register of Historic Places.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn believes adding it to the city's landmark list would create a host of new problems.

"There'll be too many hurdles for businesses to jump through to get something done," said Flynn. "If a building needs to be fixed for some particular reason, do they have to go to Boston Landmark to get approval? I don't think that's necessary."

Those we spoke with shared similar concerns.

"To do anything on the Fish Pier, it's really cumbersome, because Massport has a lot of approval processes," said Gennodie. "If you did go through the city, we might lose the protection."

"Our taxes have already gone up 32%," said Sunny's Seafood employee Sal Patania. "The City of Boston does very little for the Fish Pier."

Flynn hopes to dive into the issue as he calls for more conversation.

"I want to hear from the city itself, why they think it's important to have a landmark designation here," he said.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the office of Mayor Michelle Wu and the city's Landmarks Commission for comment, but has not heard back.