Police urging public for video, witnesses after shooting in Boston's Franklin Park

A weekend of celebration ended in violence after five people were shot at Franklin Park in Boston after the Dominican Festival, according to authorities.

Officers were in the process of clearing out the crowds after the festival at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday, when someone fired multiple shots into the crowd, Boston police said.

Three men and two women were shot, according to police, who said one was rushed to the hospital by an officer, while the four others were taken by ambulance.

Their injuries were considered to be non-life threatening.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward and help them arrest the shooter or shooters.

"There were many, many people who witnessed this and we need the public's support on this. If anybody has any video footage, anything of that sort, we really need the help on this because we need to hold a human responsible," said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. "Whether it was an individual or individuals responsible for this heinous act, shooting into a crowd."

The victims' names and ages weren't released, and no arrests were been made so far.