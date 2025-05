A fallen tree branch sent a child and a woman to the hospital at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The pair were taken to a hospital in the area with injuries described as not being life-threatening.

The incident took place about 1:07 p.m., according to police, who gave the address of the zoo.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Zoo New England, the zoo's parent company, for more details.