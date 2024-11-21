Boston

High-end heist: Boston police seek woman who stole $250K worth of jewelry from spa

Boston police say the larceny happened Tuesday afternoon at G20 Spa on Exeter Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a day spa in the city's Back Bay neighborhood this week.

The larceny occurred around 2:33 p.m. Tuesday at G20 Spa + Salon, located at 33 Exeter Street, police said, describing the suspect as a female, possibly in her 20s, about 5'4 tall and 130 pounds with blonde hair and dark roots.

According to police, the woman stole approximately $250,000 worth of jewelry from the locker room.

Detectives are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-343-5619.

Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.

Boston
