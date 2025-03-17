Boston firefighters remain on scene of massive recycling plant fire

Fire crews remain on the scene of a recycling plant fire in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, nearly 24 hours after a major fire there started.

Crews first responded to the fire at ReSource Waste Services on Gerard Street at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, when thick smoke was billowing into the sky, visible across across several neighborhoods in the city.

The company said in a statement it sorts and recycles concrete, metal and wood, and that no asbestos or hazardous materials are accepted at the facility.

The Boston fire department says the Environmental Protection Agency is testing the air quality but so far there are no issues.

The fire commissioner said because the fire didn’t break through the roof in any meaningful way, they couldn’t get water on it from above. So, crews had to bring in front end loaders to carry the flaming trash outside and then put it out.

“They couldn’t get ahold of it — the trash is so big, it’s piled in there and the fire was underneath all the trash bins and we just couldn’t get in there," Commissioner Bob Burke of the Boston Fire Department said. "I couldn’t put people in there to jeopardize their safety for trash, so we had to fight it from the outside. It’s taken a long time.”

Four firefighters were injured in all — three were transported to the hospital and another was treated on scene.

The extent of their injuries is not known, but they’re not considered serious.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of this fire.