Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy recovering after heart surgery

His column will not appear in the newspaper while he recovers

By Marc Fortier

Longtime Boston Globe sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy is recovering after heart surgery, the newspaper announced Sunday.

In a brief story posted on the newspaper's website Sunday night, the Globe announced that Shaughnessy is "resting and healing at home" after undergoing heart surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

His column will not appear in the Globe while he recovers, and he will respond to emails when he returns to work, the newspaper said. No timetable for his return was given.

Shaughnessy, 70, a native of Groton, Massachusetts, has written full-time for the Globe since 1981, serving as the beat writer for both the Boston Celtics and the Boston Red Sox before becoming a sports columnist. He has written 13 books, including "The Curse of the Bambino."

