Boston Restaurant Talk

Boston Halal to open in former Blaze Pizza space near BU

By Boston Restaurant Talk

I Dream of Falafel

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local trio of restaurants that feature NYC-style street food will soon be opening a fourth outlet, and this one will be replacing a location of a pizza spot that closed a bit more than a year ago.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Boston Halal is going to be opening by Boston University, taking over the former Blaze Pizza space on Commonwealth Avenue. Once it opens, the new location of the Indian-Mediterranean spot will join others at Faneuil Hall, near Northeastern University, and in Somerville's Davis Square, and based on those dining spots, expect it to offer a variety of bowls and wraps.

The address for the upcoming location of Boston Halal by BU is 961 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA, 02215. The website for all locations is at https://bostonhalal.co/

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Mattapan 39 mins ago

Police identify victim killed in Mattapan shooting

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us