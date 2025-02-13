Boston Halal to open in former Blaze Pizza space near BU

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local trio of restaurants that feature NYC-style street food will soon be opening a fourth outlet, and this one will be replacing a location of a pizza spot that closed a bit more than a year ago.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Boston Halal is going to be opening by Boston University, taking over the former Blaze Pizza space on Commonwealth Avenue. Once it opens, the new location of the Indian-Mediterranean spot will join others at Faneuil Hall, near Northeastern University, and in Somerville's Davis Square, and based on those dining spots, expect it to offer a variety of bowls and wraps.

The address for the upcoming location of Boston Halal by BU is 961 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA, 02215. The website for all locations is at https://bostonhalal.co/

