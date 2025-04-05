Trump Administration

Boston ‘Hands Off' rally will join others in protest of Trump administration

Organizers are expecting 25,000 people to turn out for the march in Boston

By Matt Fortin

A file photo of a rally in Boston in opposition to actions by the Trump administration
NBC10 Boston

Hundreds of rallies are scheduled across the country on Saturday and one in Boston is expected to draw tens of thousands. It's called "Hands Off 2025" and organizers have mobilized in opposition to recent moves by the Trump administration.

From there, demonstrators will march to City Hall Plaza. There are a number of high-profile speakers expected, including U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, Congreswoman Ayanna Pressley, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, and others.

The Dropkick Murphys will also be on hand for a short acoustic set.

Organizers of this nationwide protest say this is about "fighting tyranny and the forces of facism in America, with a goal of uniting people to defend democratic institutions and marginalized communities."

"The overarching theme is called hands off, we’re saying hands off Boston, hands off Mass., hands off America," said organizer Rebecca Winter.

Local Republican strategists remain in support of President Donald Trump's policies.

"I think what we’ve seen again again is that when President Trump makes these big bold changes we are the beneficiaries," said Wendy Wakeman, Mass. GOP strategist.

Road closures are expected to begin around the Common and City Hall Plaza around 10:30 a.m., something to take into account if you are in downtown Boston.

