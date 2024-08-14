Boston Harbor

Whale crossing: Baby humpback may delay ferries in Boston Harbor, T says

Whales have been spotted in the harbor, even breaching for the last week

By Asher Klein

A whale surfacing near an MBTA ferry boat in Boston Harbor on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

If your ferry is late this week, Boston, there may be a very cute reason.

The MBTA said Wednesday that a juvenile humpback whale swimming in Boston Harbor may cause minor delays to ferry service through Thursday.

Whales have been spotted in the harbor, even breaching for the last week — as NBC10 Boston's cameras have captured.

Meghan Verdaguer said she was walking up the Deer Island hill when she spotted the marine mammal in the harbor.  Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

