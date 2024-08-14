Whale crossing: Baby humpback may delay ferries in Boston Harbor, T says

If your ferry is late this week, Boston, there may be a very cute reason.

The MBTA said Wednesday that a juvenile humpback whale swimming in Boston Harbor may cause minor delays to ferry service through Thursday.

Ferry service may experience minor delays through tomorrow, August 15, due to the presence of a juvenile humpback whale in Boston Harbor. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 14, 2024

Whales have been spotted in the harbor, even breaching for the last week — as NBC10 Boston's cameras have captured.

Meghan Verdaguer said she was walking up the Deer Island hill when she spotted the marine mammal in the harbor.