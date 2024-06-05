Boston has a property tax problem. Will the mayor's plan fix it?

The City of Boston has a property tax problem. Commercial buildings once filled with workers have seen an exodus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing a drop in value and putting a strain on tax revenues.

“We want to make sure the residents can stay in Boston,” said District 5 City Councilor, Enrique Pepen.

“If we do nothing our residents may face a 17% increase,” said City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune.

Mayor Michelle Wu has proposed a plan that would shift more of the weight onto commercial property owners, with three years to make the change if they choose to do it all.

Boston City Council green lit that plan on an 8 to 4 vote, with at-large Councilor Julia Mejia voting present.

Wu wrote in a statement, “we need every possible solution at hand to make a difference.”

Outside groups countered that perspective, with the Greater Boston Real Estate Board calling the plan, “fiscally short-sighted.”

Those differing views also reflected during council debate on Wednesday.

“In taking the long view instead of, what I consider to be a politically expedient or convenient one,” said at-large City Councilor Erin Murphy.

“I hope you can hear the anger in my voice that people aren’t willing to consider this and people aren’t willing to consider a shift here,” said District 8 City Councilor Sharon Durkan.

Strong opinions could continue as the proposal reaches for Beacon Hill.

“It might just die in the State House,” Mejia said. “What happens when we send home rule petitions? They go there to die.”

“The longer the delay, the less time there is for our colleagues at the State House to take this up,” said District 1 City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata.

State lawmakers will need to hold a hearing on the request before moving toward approval. That process would need be completed before the term ends on July 31.