Video shows man, still at large, smash car with hatchet in Boston

Boston police are still looking for a man seen on video smashing a car with a hatchet Friday night in an apparent road rage incident.

The footage, shared by police, shows the man repeatedly hammer at the windshield and side of the car — and other surveillance video shows the man walking to and from the scene in Brighton.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Some guy running around with a hatchet around BU, it's not really ideal," said Matt Silva, who saw the incident unfold.

Police responded to a single-car crash on Commonwealth Avenue near Babcock Street around 11:42 p.m. As officers were responding to the scene, they were alerted by dispatch that a man armed with a hatchet or small axe was reportedly smashing the windows of the crashed vehicle.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Handout Handout

Witnesses say the suspect pulled over ahead of where the car crash and walked toward the vehicle wielding a hatchet. At that point, the victim started running away.

"He got pretty close to hitting him," Silva said. "Dude ran about, let's say a mile down Comm. Ave. eastbound. The guy with the hatchet then proceeded to come back and smash all the windows in the guy's car."

Surveillance video from a nearby business also shows what looks like the suspect's truck erratically pulling over and the suspect walking back and forth from the crash scene.

Silva said the victim returned to his car about 20 minutes later, after the suspect left.

"He was scared out his mind. He was screaming," Silva added.

Those who work nearby say they haven't seen something like this happen in the area.

"It's too bad people are reacting or acting like this. You don't feel safe anymore," said Fernando Silva, who works on that block.

Boston Police are asking for the public's help to track down the suspect. Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4256, or the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS. Photos and videos related to the investigation can also be submitted anonymously via CrimeStoppers. Text "TIP" to CRIME (27463).