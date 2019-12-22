Boston Hazmat Team Responds to Storrow Drive After Truck Carrying Transformers Hits Bridge

A hazmat team has responded to Storrow Drive after a truck carrying transformers hit a bridge, forcing officials to shut down part of the busy Boston parkway.
Massachusetts State Police closed Storrow Drive eastbound at Charles Circle and is diverting traffic after the 9:30 a.m. incident.
The hazmat team was called when it was discovered the non-hazardous transformers are leaking. Boston fire says it has contained the leak but a hazmat technician will remain on scene to supervise the cleanup.
There are no reported injuries.
State and local police are directing traffic in the area.