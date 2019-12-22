Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston hazmat

Boston Hazmat Team Responds to Storrow Drive After Truck Carrying Transformers Hits Bridge

There are no reported injuries, Boston fire officials say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A truck carrying transformers struck a bridge on Storrow Drive on Sunday morning.
Boston Fire/Twitter

A truck carrying transformers struck a bridge on Storrow Drive on Sunday morning.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A hazmat team has responded to Storrow Drive after a truck carrying transformers hit a bridge, forcing officials to shut down part of the busy Boston parkway.

Massachusetts State Police closed Storrow Drive eastbound at Charles Circle and is diverting traffic after the 9:30 a.m. incident.

The hazmat team was called when it was discovered the non-hazardous transformers are leaking. Boston fire says it has contained the leak but a hazmat technician will remain on scene to supervise the cleanup.

There are no reported injuries.

State and local police are directing traffic in the area.

This article tagged under:

boston hazmatBOSTONBoston Fire Departmenthazmat
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us