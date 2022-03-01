Boston Health Officials to Meet Tuesday Over Ending Mask Mandates

Boston public health officials are weighing whether to lift the city’s mask mandate for schools and businesses Tuesday.

The city’s Public Health Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the matter. It comes the day after students and staff at Massachusetts public schools are officially not required to wear face coverings indoors.

The statewide school mask mandate in Massachusetts ended Monday, leaving the COVID-19 policy decision up to local districts. Gov. Charlie Baker announced earlier this month that he would lift the state's mask mandate effective Feb. 28, citing student's mental health, vaccination rates and other accessible tools to deal with the pandemic.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Tuesday’s discussion also comes as the federal Centers for Disease Control eased its coronavirus guidelines on Friday, determining that most Americans live in places where they can safely dispense with wearing masks. The agency is still advising people, including schoolchildren, to wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high.

Mayor Michelle Wu this weekend said the city appears to be headed in the “right direction” with its COVID-19 measures. Boston’s positivity rate was at 4%, compared to around 2% statewide.

“It’s such a different place now than it was a week ago or a month ago, so we want to keep those trends going,” WU said Saturday according to WBUR.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

At the same time, she noted, many families are also returning this weekend from travels over school vacation week.

“We want to be intentional with how we change and lift our policies,” she said, according to WBUR.