Massachusetts

Boston hits 101, a record for June — and the heat wave will continue for some Wed.

While the heat continues on Wednesday, and a heat advisory is in place for Greater Boston, triple digits are not expected and only some places will top 90 degrees.

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tuesday was sweltering in Boston, with actual temperatures reaching the triple digits and breaking records across Massachusetts.

It was the third consecutive day that hit 90 degrees, marking an official heat wave that will continue for inland areas tomorrow. At the Boston's Logan airport, we shattered the daily high temperature record of 95 degrees set in 2013 and also broke the record for the hottest June day on record in Boston, which was 100 degrees in 2021, 1952 and 1925.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE
People cooling off in and along the Charles River in Boston on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, when the temperature topped 100 degrees.
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston
People cooling off in and along the Charles River in Boston on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, when the temperature topped 100 degrees.

While the heat continues on Wednesday, triple digits are not expected. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low and mid-90s inland.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A heat advisory is in effect for Greater Boston and southern New Hampshire — we've issued a First Alert. Humidity will remain thick on Wednesday.

Clouds will roll in with rain in spots on Thursday as the dome of high pressure overhead weakens and a stationary front moves in. This will also bring a significant cooldown.

Temperatures from Thursday through Saturday will be in the low 70s. Saturday looks unsettled, with rounds of rain likely. By Sunday, we’ll bounce back to the low and mid-80s.

More on the heat in Boston

Weather 13 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warnings north amid heat across New England

Boston Jun 23

Heat emergency in Boston. Here's how to stay cool

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBostonWeather
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us