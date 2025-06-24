Boston hits 101, a record for June — and the heat wave will continue for some Wed.

Tuesday was sweltering in Boston, with actual temperatures reaching the triple digits and breaking records across Massachusetts.

It was the third consecutive day that hit 90 degrees, marking an official heat wave that will continue for inland areas tomorrow. At the Boston's Logan airport, we shattered the daily high temperature record of 95 degrees set in 2013 and also broke the record for the hottest June day on record in Boston, which was 100 degrees in 2021, 1952 and 1925.

While the heat continues on Wednesday, triple digits are not expected. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low and mid-90s inland.

A heat advisory is in effect for Greater Boston and southern New Hampshire — we've issued a First Alert. Humidity will remain thick on Wednesday.

Clouds will roll in with rain in spots on Thursday as the dome of high pressure overhead weakens and a stationary front moves in. This will also bring a significant cooldown.

Temperatures from Thursday through Saturday will be in the low 70s. Saturday looks unsettled, with rounds of rain likely. By Sunday, we’ll bounce back to the low and mid-80s.