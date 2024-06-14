Still no arrests made in Boston high school graduation shooting

Boston police are still searching for a person accused of shooting an 18-year-old Thursday after her high school graduation in the city's Seaport District.
The shooting happened around 11:43 a.m. at 200 Pier 4 Boulevard, which is steps away from the Institute of Contemporary Art, where witnesses say the Boston Collaborative High School graduation had taken place.
The 18-year-old woman was found with non-life-threatening injuries shortly after walking across the stage, police said.
Investigators believe the shooting happened in a garage and that it may have followed an altercation.
Her name hasn't been released.
Boston Collaborative High School is a collaboration between Boston Public Schools and six community organizations that serves students who need a nontraditional educational setting.
The school district still hasn't released a statement on the incident.