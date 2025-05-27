Weather

Warm day on tap with highs into the 70s — but here's when more rain arrives

On Thursday, we’ll likely see on and off rain through the morning and afternoon. Showers will continue the next couple days.

By Dominic Brown

Hang on! Warmer weather is on the way.

We finally squeezed out some sunny, mild weather to wrap up the long holiday weekend. And if you’re looking for even warmer weather, just hang on! We’re tracking temperatures in the 80s!

We’ve started this Tuesday with some patchy fog in spots and cool temperatures in Greater Boston. As we move through the rest of the day, we’re expecting mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A few communities MetroWest could see highs close to 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the mid 50s.

On Wednesday, expect another warm day, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. However, you’ll notice a lot more clouds around in advance of a low pressure system that will bring more rain to the region late tonight into Thursday.

In fact, on Thursday, we’ll likely see on and off rain through the morning and afternoon. We could even see a thunderstorm or two. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Showers will continue into part of the day Friday, especially Friday morning. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Then, on Saturday, we’ll see another round of rain as a cold front swings through Boston. An isolated storm is possible. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Drier weather moves in on Sunday. Then, next week, we’ll see even warmer weather in our area with highs by midweek in the low 80s!

