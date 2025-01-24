Youth hurt by car in Boston hit-and-run, police say

A youth was hit by a car that fled the scene in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police.
The youth's injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening, according to Boston police. They were taken to a hospital.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
The incident took place on Hyde Park Avenue near Metropolitan Avenue at about 3:33 p.m., officials said. Police didn't immediately have any identification of the vehicle that fled.
More Boston news
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.