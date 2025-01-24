Boston

Youth hurt by car in Boston hit-and-run, police say

The incident took place on Hyde Park Avenue near Metropolitan Avenue at about 3:33 p.m., officials said

By Asher Klein

boston police generic photo cruisers
NBC10 Boston

A youth was hit by a car that fled the scene in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

The youth's injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening, according to Boston police. They were taken to a hospital.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The incident took place on Hyde Park Avenue near Metropolitan Avenue at about 3:33 p.m., officials said. Police didn't immediately have any identification of the vehicle that fled.

More Boston news

Boston 2 hours ago

Stolen satellite? Boston art installation vandalized

Weather 11 hours ago

Arctic air pulling back, warmup coming this weekend

Boston 17 hours ago

Vigil held for Fisher College student killed in Roxbury hit-and-run

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

BostonCrime and CourtsHyde Park
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us