Youth hurt by car in Boston hit-and-run, police say

A youth was hit by a car that fled the scene in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

The youth's injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening, according to Boston police. They were taken to a hospital.

The incident took place on Hyde Park Avenue near Metropolitan Avenue at about 3:33 p.m., officials said. Police didn't immediately have any identification of the vehicle that fled.