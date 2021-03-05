Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Yes, There's an Open-Concept Bathroom in This $900K Boston Home

A frosted glass pane is all that separates restroom-goers to the rest of the house

By Lara Salahi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Boston condo that's now on the market is taking the open-concept feature one step further.

Photos of a condo on South Street in Jamaica Plain show a bathroom without walls or a door.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 20 mins ago

Gov. Mills to Provide Update on Maine's Upcoming Tourism Season

Charlie Baker 1 hour ago

Gov. Baker in Florida After Death in Family

A frosted glass pane is all that separates restroom-goers from the rest of the house.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The shower, as well, is open for all to see.

Boston Trust Realty Group is showing the house for an asking price of just under $900,000.

According to Boston Magazine, purchasing the condo comes with the option of installing bathroom walls and a door.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONreal estate
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us