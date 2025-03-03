Boston hospital worker found guilty in indecent assault trial

A man accused of sexually assaulting four people while he was a medical assistant at a Boston health center was found guilty on all but one charge Monday.

Damien Knighton was found guilty on six charges of indecent assault and battery in Suffolk Superior Court and not guilty on another.

Knight is due for sentencing on March 14 .

Now 41, the East Boston man was arrested in January 2023 on charges of rape and indecent assault of a patient at the Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay Health Center on Commonwealth Avenue. The hospital said at the time that Knighton had been placed on administrative leave.

Days later, he was charged with indecent assault and battery against a second patient at the same hospital. He was ultimately indicted on seven counts of indecent assault and battery, involving four people.

In the first case, the patient was at the hospital for a follow-up appointment for a shoulder and leg injury when Knighton approached him, allegedly telling the victim that the doctor had requested another test, and had the victim remove his clothing.

He told the victim he needed to examine his genitals. According to prosecutors, the victim said that Knighton then touched his penis and testicles, and inserted a finger into his rectum twice.

After the victim got dressed he asked other staff about the exam, determined he'd been sexually assaulted, and then called 911.

The second victim reported their experience, which happened on Jan. 12., after learning about Knighton's arrest. He reported that Knighton led him to an exam room and had him remove his underwear to check his skin. Knighton then touched the victim's genitals, prosecutors said.

After the patient saw his doctor and got dressed, prosecutors allege Knighton came back, asked if the doctor had performed a rectal exam, and then led the patient back into the exam room for a rectal exam.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.