Boston hospital worker to be sentenced for indecent assault of patients

A Boston medical worker is set to be sentenced Friday after being found guilty of six counts of indecent assault and battery in early March.

Damien Knighton, 41, sexually assaulted four patients while working as a medical assistant at the Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay Health Center on Commonwealth Avenue.

The East Boston man was arrested in January 2023 and placed on administrative leave after being charged with rape and indecent assault of a patient.

Knighton allegedly told the patient, who was at the hospital at the time for a shoulder and leg injury, that he required another test. Kington then examined the patient's genitals and inserted his finger into his rectum twice. After the patient talked to other hospital staff, he realized that he had been assaulted and called 911.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Days after Knighton's arrest, another victim came forward, saying that Knighton had similarly examined his genitals and performed an unnecessary rectal exam on Jan. 12. Prosecutors brought additional charges against Knighton.

Knighton was eventually indicted on seven counts of indecent assault and battery, with four victims. He was found guilty on six charges in Suffolk Superior Court on March 3.

“These incidents were egregious personal and ethical violations in a place of treatment and trust, and I thank the jury for recognizing them for what they were," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement released after the jury's verdict. "I am grateful for the victims who bravely recounted Damien Knighton’s actions, and I thank the prosecutor, victim witness advocate and police investigators for their diligent work in bringing this defendant to justice."

Knighton will return to court Friday for sentencing.