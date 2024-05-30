Boston

Man arrested at Boston hotel after claiming, ‘I have a bomb in my suitcase,' police say

A Florida man allegedly made the statement after a woman at the hotel bar asked him about his dog

By Asher Klein

Police at the Liberty Hotel in Boston for a bomb threat on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A man was arrested at Boston's Liberty Hotel after claiming to have a bomb in his bag on Wednesday night, police said.

The woman reported the man, Mark DiPaolo, after he replied to her question about his dog by saying, "I have a bomb in my suitcase," Boston police said Thursday. The 62-year-old from Naples, Florida, was charged with criminal threatening.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

The incident began Wednesday night about 8:11 p.m., and brought a major response from first responders. The hotel, a former jailhouse, is next to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The woman recalled to investigators that DiPaolo was at the hotel bar with this dog when she tried to start a casual conversation with him about the animal, according to police. She asked if the dog was trained in anything and he allegedly replied, "I have a bomb in my suitcase," prompting the woman to report the threat to staff.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

When officers arrived, they were directed to the room where DiPaolo had just checked in and arrested him. Police cleared the room and found there was nothing dangerous.

It wasn't immediately clear if DiPaolo had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

More Boston news

Dorchester 10 hours ago

U-Haul truck smashes ATM in attempted bank robbery, Boston police say

Boston 11 hours ago

Boston-bound flight averts runway collision at Reagan National Airport

Food & Drink 9 hours ago

Famed Sally's Apizza is planning several more Boston-area locations

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Police Department
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us