Almost 5,000 Boston area hotel workers prepare to strike

Hotel workers in the Boston area are preparing for a strike after the deadline for a new contract passed at midnight.

Nearly 5,000 hotel workers are threatening a strike that would impact 36 hotels. This could have a major impact in Boston as well as Cambridge.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The sticking points during contract negotiations include healthcare, pensions and wages.

The local union says there has been months of deadlock with no deal in sight.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

A larger strike would be a major escalation after smaller strikes that affected a handful of hotels for a couple of days had been happening since September 1st/

“The industry has fully recovered from Covid, we need a significant amount of money in wages up front to make up for the lost income that have had over the last couple of years” said Unite Here Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo.

The major hotel brands in the area have yet to comment on the negotiations.