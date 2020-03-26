Boston Hotels Making Adjustments During Coronavirus Pandemic

Boston is a popular tourist destination but with so many people staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic, area hotels have been forced to make adjustments.

The Omni Parker House closed at noon Thursday and announced they hoped to reopen in a couple of months.

The Weston Copley Plaza is doing the same with a tentative reopening date of June 1.

Four Seasons Hotel Boston remains open for guests already with reservations but they're not taking any new guests.

While Boston Park Plaza and Hotel Fairmont Copley Plaza are both open, so is the Wyndham but the general manager there says business is down.

"The Wyndham Hotel here on Blossom Street in Boston is open for business but, as you can imagine, business isn't very good," Wyndham General Manager Tom Chmura said.

Chmura said because they are located across the street from Massachusetts General Hospital, they are offering hospital workers doing extra shifts a deal.

"We're doing an $89 a night nightly rate and we're doing a weekly rate for hospital staff as well depending on how long they're looking to be engaged here. It's $500 a week," Chmura said.

The offer is also being extended to other area hospitals.

"We actually had communication with the Mass Health and Hospital Association. We've sent emails to the Mass Nursing Association making them aware of the specials that we're offering," Chmura said.

The Massachusetts Lodging Association says approximately 50 hotels across the state are working with hospitals during the crisis and as many as 30 more may join.