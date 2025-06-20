Boston high rise evacuated due to fire near Prudential Center

Firefighters are on scene at a high rise near the Prudential Center in Boston early Friday afternoon.

The Boston Fire Department says 101 Huntington Avenue was evacuated around 10:30 a.m. due to a fire in the mechanical room located on the 14th floor of the building.

Firefighters are working the fire at this time, with several ladder trucks in the area.

At approximately 10:30 firefighters working at a fire in the mechanical room on the 14th floor at 101 Huntington Ave . The building has been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/vRZW1qkqyv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 20, 2025

The ramp from the Massachusetts Turnpike east (I-90) to Copley is temporarily shutdown, and video from the scene showed traffic is backed up due to the ongoing presence of first responders.

Further details were not immediately available, including any word on possible injuries.

This developing story will be updated