Boston high rise evacuated due to fire near Prudential Center

Firefighters are on scene at a high rise near the Prudential Center in Boston early Friday afternoon.
The Boston Fire Department says 101 Huntington Avenue was evacuated around 10:30 a.m. due to a fire in the mechanical room located on the 14th floor of the building.
Firefighters are working the fire at this time, with several ladder trucks in the area.
The ramp from the Massachusetts Turnpike east (I-90) to Copley is temporarily shutdown, and video from the scene showed traffic is backed up due to the ongoing presence of first responders.
Further details were not immediately available, including any word on possible injuries.
This developing story will be updated