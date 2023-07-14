Here's how to buy a piece of closed Back Bay bar The Pour House

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

What was once one of the best-known bars in Boston is going up for auction.

According to a post within the Paul Saperstein auctioneers website and a page within the Bidspotter site, The Pour House is having its assets sold in an online-only auction on July 19 at 11 a.m. Included in the auction will be the bar's outdoor signs, neon lights, booths and tables, wood statue, and sports memorabilia, and the items will be available for inspection by appointment at the Stoughton office of the auctioneer.

The Pour House, which had been in operation for nearly 35 years in the Back Bay, temporarily closed in March of 2020 and announced a few months later that it would not be returning. A new spot called Dani's Queer Bar will be moving into the Boylston Street space that had been home to the bar.

Christine Corning and Matt Champlin explain what it was like to get engaged at the Pour House, the bar where they met.





