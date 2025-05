A march through Boston demanding more protections for immigrants is set to step off at City Hall on Monday.

The group will travel to Boston Common, where organizers are holding Rally for a Dream. Cambridge City Councilor Burhan Azeem is the MC for the event.

The event is being organized by Mass 50501, which held a rally that brought an estimated nearly 100,000 people into the streets of Boston last month for a national day of protest in opposition to the Trump administration and Elon Musk.

The massive crowd that gathered in Boston on Saturday to rally in opposition to the policies of the new Trump administration and the influence of Elon Musk was nearly 100,000 people in all, organizers said. "I had chills," Mass 50501 member Rebecca Winter said. "People kept coming and coming and coming."